Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.3% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 34.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 154,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 38,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.46. The company had a trading volume of 201,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.