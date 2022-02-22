$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $37.03. 30,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

