Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Methanex posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

MEOH stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

