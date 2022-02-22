Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,459 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $40,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.20. The company had a trading volume of 839,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,330,652. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $188.09 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

