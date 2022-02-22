Atria Investments LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $201,455,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,038,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 887,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $74,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

