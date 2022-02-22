Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,649,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 118,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 48,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,418. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $19.04.

