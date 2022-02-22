AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 7.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,829. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

