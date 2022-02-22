Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,226. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,800. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

