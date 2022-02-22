Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $280.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $1,938,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $333,997.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,253 shares of company stock valued at $71,996,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $52,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.95. 9,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.30. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.