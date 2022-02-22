Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $32.77

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.77, but opened at $33.91. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 7,388 shares trading hands.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 2.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

