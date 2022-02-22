Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $6.42

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $5.90. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 6,878 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

