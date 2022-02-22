Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $6.42

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $5.90. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 6,878 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46.
About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.