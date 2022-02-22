Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down to $20.66

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $19.55. Amplitude shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 17,236 shares trading hands.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,263 in the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.