Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Gap Down to $12.38

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $11.78. Tattooed Chef shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 4,661 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $985.42 million, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
