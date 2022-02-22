Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Gap Down to $12.38

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $11.78. Tattooed Chef shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 4,661 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $985.42 million, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,219,000 after buying an additional 75,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after buying an additional 510,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 562,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

