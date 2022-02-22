BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 517,979 shares.The stock last traded at $9.01 and had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $4,137,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $564,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $3,666,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

