AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $6.67

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.38. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 5,737 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
