AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $6.67

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.38. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 5,737 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

