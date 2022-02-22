Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.130-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.23 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.13-$4.52 EPS.

NYSE M traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 1,118,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,671,329. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on M shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Macy’s by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

