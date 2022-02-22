Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at National Bankshares

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was downgraded by National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.25 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Dundee Securities downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of DPMLF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

