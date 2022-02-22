Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was downgraded by National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.25 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Dundee Securities downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of DPMLF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.