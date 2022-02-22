Coldstack (CLS) 1-Day Volume Hits $174,528.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Coldstack has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $174,528.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.19 or 0.06899575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.64 or 1.00359081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050239 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

