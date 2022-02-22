Head-To-Head Comparison: Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) vs. Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Greenbrook TMS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.04 million 1.69 $550,000.00 $0.07 11.37 Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 1.36 -$29.66 million ($1.86) -1.77

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Health Care Organization and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenbrook TMS 0 0 6 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS has a consensus target price of $18.85, suggesting a potential upside of 471.21%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 15.43% 8.39% 7.68% Greenbrook TMS -55.87% -278.24% -39.51%

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Greenbrook TMS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

