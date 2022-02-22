Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $749.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $848.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $888.66. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

