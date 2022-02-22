6,336 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,379,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Anthem stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.86 and a 1 year high of $472.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.23.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.