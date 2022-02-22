Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases 14 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Susan Davy purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,058 ($14.39) per share, with a total value of £148.12 ($201.44).

PNN traded down GBX 33 ($0.45) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,030 ($14.01). The company had a trading volume of 1,877,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,622. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,182.21. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.41. Pennon Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 569.47 ($7.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($18.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 11.70 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.98) to GBX 1,200 ($16.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.42) to GBX 1,300 ($17.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,170.40 ($15.92).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.