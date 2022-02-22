TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Maria Luisa Cicognani Buys 1,458 Shares

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) insider Maria Luisa Cicognani acquired 1,458 shares of TBC Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,380 ($18.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,120.40 ($27,363.53).

LON:TBCG traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,400 ($19.04). 115,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,547.08. TBC Bank Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 965 ($13.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.93).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,945 ($26.45) price objective on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

