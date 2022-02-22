PAC Global Reaches 1-Day Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00319809 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 73.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

