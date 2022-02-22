Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Lifted by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,652.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,332 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 165,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. 497,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,236,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

