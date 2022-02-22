Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Captrust Financial Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $180,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,047.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,187.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,329.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

