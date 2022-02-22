Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Captrust Financial Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $180,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,047.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,187.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,329.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
