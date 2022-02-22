Colony Group LLC Has $42.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $42,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

VBR stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.33. 4,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

