Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SCI stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,468,000 after acquiring an additional 59,672 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,177,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

