Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.71 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.05. 1,825,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,080,543. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

