Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,960 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,181,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $99.46. 17,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average is $104.33. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.