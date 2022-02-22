Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 52,969 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 2.6% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 170,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

