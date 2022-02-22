WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Position Boosted by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,090 shares during the quarter. WEX makes up approximately 6.3% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in WEX were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.09.

WEX stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.84. 2,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

