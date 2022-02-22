Colony Group LLC Acquires 821 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

Shares of MCO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,082. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.04 and a 200-day moving average of $373.47. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.60 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

