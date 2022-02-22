Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.61. 143,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

