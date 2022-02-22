Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,826,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.19. 109,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

