Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 33,007 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $33,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

Shares of BA stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.80. The company had a trading volume of 157,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average of $213.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.