Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

LXFR stock remained flat at $$16.35 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,700. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $452.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter worth $739,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth $648,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Luxfer by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Luxfer by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

