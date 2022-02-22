Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.00. 47,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,712. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

