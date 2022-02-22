Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.
