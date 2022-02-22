12,714 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,475,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. 561,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,022,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

