Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $15.32 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2,093.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,328 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 759,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,125,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $183.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

