Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $195.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $195.79 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

