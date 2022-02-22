iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,191 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

SHY opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

