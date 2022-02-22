Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

