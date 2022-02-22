Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 610,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,590 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Surevest LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 0.83. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

