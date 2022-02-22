Wealth Quarterback LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.24. 237,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,983,615. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.61 and a 12-month high of $136.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

