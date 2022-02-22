Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 4,939 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of First Mid Bancshares worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth $4,529,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.09. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

