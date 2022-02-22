Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 35,765 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.00. 123,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,594. The company has a market cap of $380.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.36. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

