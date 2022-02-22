AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $59.86

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.86, but opened at $61.97. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $61.34, with a volume of 241,208 shares trading hands.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a PE ratio of 427.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 978.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,798,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

