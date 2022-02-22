Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Independent Bank by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Independent Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IBCP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,309. The company has a market cap of $518.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

